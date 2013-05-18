Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Pfennig 1868 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1868
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1868 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3159 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
