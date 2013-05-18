Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1868 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1868 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 4 Pfennig 1868 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1868 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3159 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (3)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1868 A at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1868 A at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1868 A at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

