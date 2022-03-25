Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1867 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1867 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 4 Pfennig 1867 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1867 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1205 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (2)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1867 C at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1867 C at auction Kroha - February 17, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date February 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1867 C at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1867 C at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

