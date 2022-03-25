Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Pfennig 1867 C (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1867
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1867 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1205 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
