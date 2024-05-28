Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1866 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1866 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 4 Pfennig 1866 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Manfred Olding

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1866 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1866 A at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1866 A at auction Numismática Leilões - August 12, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 12, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

