4 Pfennig 1865 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1865 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

