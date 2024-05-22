Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1865 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1865 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 4 Pfennig 1865 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1865 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Prussia 4 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Numismática Leilões - June 24, 2021
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1865 A at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

