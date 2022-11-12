Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Pfennig 1864 A (Prussia, William I)
Auction Prices (4)
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2530 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
