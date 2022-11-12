Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1864 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1864 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 4 Pfennig 1864 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Münz- und Edelmetallhandel

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2530 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

