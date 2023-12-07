Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Pfennig 1863 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1863
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1863 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 839 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search