Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1863 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1863 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 4 Pfennig 1863 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1863 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 839 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

