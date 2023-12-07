4 Pfennig 1863 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1863 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 839 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) No grade (1)