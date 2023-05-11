Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1862 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1862 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 4 Pfennig 1862 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1862 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2523 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Prussia 4 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 320 RUB
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1862 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1862 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - March 5, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 5, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Zöttl - June 29, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date June 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Zöttl - March 31, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date March 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

