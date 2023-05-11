Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Pfennig 1862 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1862
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1862 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2523 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 320 RUB
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
