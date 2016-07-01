Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Pfennig 1861 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1861
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1861 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the CHS Basel Numismatics auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place August 1, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search