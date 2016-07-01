Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1861 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1861 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 4 Pfennig 1861 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1861 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the CHS Basel Numismatics auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place August 1, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 1, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 1, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

