Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1861-1873. Off-center strike (Prussia, William I)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1861-1873 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1861-1873 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1861-1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1861-1873 . Off-center strike. This copper coin from the times William I

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1861-1873 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

