Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1861-1873. Off-center strike (Prussia, William I)
Variety: Off-center strike
Specification
- Metal Copper
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1861-1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1861-1873 . Off-center strike. This copper coin from the times William I
