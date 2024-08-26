Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1873 C (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1873 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 977 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 110. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.
