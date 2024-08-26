Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1873 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1873 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1873 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1873 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 977 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 110. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1873 C at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

