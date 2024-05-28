Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1873 B (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1873 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32260 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 376. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Zöttl (3)
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search