Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1873 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1873 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1873 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1873 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32260 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 376. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Zöttl (3)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Zöttl - June 26, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date June 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
