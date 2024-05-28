3 Pfennig 1873 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1873 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32260 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 376. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (3) AU (1) XF (4) Condition (slab) PF67 (2) Service NGC (2)