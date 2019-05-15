Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1873 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1873 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2284 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Сondition
