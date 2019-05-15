Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1873 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1873 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1873 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1873 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2284 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1873 A at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1873 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

