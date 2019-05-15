3 Pfennig 1873 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1873 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2284 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) AU (1)