3 Pfennig 1872 B (Prussia, William I)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1872 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1848 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)