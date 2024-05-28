Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1872 B (Prussia, William I)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1872
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1872 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1848 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.
- Höhn (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
