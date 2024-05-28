Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1872 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1872 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1872 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1872 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1848 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
