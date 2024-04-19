Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1872 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1872 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1872 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1872 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62162 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 106. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.

Prussia 3 Pfennig 1872 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1872 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1872 A at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1872 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1872 A at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1872 A at auction Heritage - December 11, 2014
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date December 11, 2014
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1872 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1872 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

