Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1872 A (Prussia, William I)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1872 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62162 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 106. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 11, 2014
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
