3 Pfennig 1872 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1872 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62162 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 106. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) RD (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)