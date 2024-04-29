Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1871 C (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1871
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1871 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33174 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search