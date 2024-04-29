Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1871 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1871 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1871 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1871 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33174 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1871 C at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1871 C at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1871 C at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1871 C at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1871 C at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1871 C at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1871 C at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1871 C at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1871 C at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1871 C at auction Rauch - June 29, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1871 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

