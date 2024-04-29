3 Pfennig 1871 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1871 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33174 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

