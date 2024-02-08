3 Pfennig 1871 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1871 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Numismatik Zöttl auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place July 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) No grade (6)