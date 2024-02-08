Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1871 B (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1871
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1871 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Numismatik Zöttl auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place July 1, 2022.
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
