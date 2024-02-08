Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1871 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1871 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1871 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1871 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Numismatik Zöttl auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place July 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Zöttl (2)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1871 B at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1871 B at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1871 B at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1871 B at auction Zöttl - July 1, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1871 B at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1871 B at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1871 B at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1871 B at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1871 B at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1871 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search