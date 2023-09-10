Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1871 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1871
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1871 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6826 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Spink (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 5, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date January 13, 2018
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS64 RB ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search