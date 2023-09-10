3 Pfennig 1871 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1871 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6826 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (12) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) RB (3) BN (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2) ANACS (1)