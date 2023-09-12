Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1870 C (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1870
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1870 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the InAsta S.p.A. auction for EUR 14. Bidding took place September 11, 2023.
Seller Inasta
Date September 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
