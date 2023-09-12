Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1870 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1870 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1870 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heritage Auctions Europe

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1870 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the InAsta S.p.A. auction for EUR 14. Bidding took place September 11, 2023.

Prussia 3 Pfennig 1870 C at auction Inasta - September 12, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date September 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1870 C at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1870 C at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1870 C at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

