3 Pfennig 1870 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1870 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the InAsta S.p.A. auction for EUR 14. Bidding took place September 11, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) XF (1)