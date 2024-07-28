Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1870 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1870 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1870 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1870 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place September 24, 2015.

Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Coinhouse - March 26, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 29, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Heritage - September 24, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 24, 2015
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2006
Condition PF65 RD CAMEO NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

