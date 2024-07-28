Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1870 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1870
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1870 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place September 24, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 24, 2015
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search