3 Pfennig 1870 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1870 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place September 24, 2015.

