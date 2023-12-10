Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1869 C (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1869
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1869 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32216 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 282. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 12, 2020
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
