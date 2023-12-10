3 Pfennig 1869 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1869 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32216 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 282. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (2) AU (2) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) PF64 (2) RB (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)