Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1869 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1869 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1869 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1869 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32216 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 282. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1869 C at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1869 C at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1869 C at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1869 C at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 12, 2020
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1869 C at auction Coinhouse - March 29, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1869 C at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1869 C at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1869 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

