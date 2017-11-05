Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1869 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1869 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1869 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1869 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place April 9, 2018.

Prussia 3 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 223 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

