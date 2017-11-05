3 Pfennig 1869 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1869 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place April 9, 2018.

