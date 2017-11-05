Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1869 B (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1869
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1869 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place April 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Möller (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
