3 Pfennig 1869 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1869 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61145 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 56. Bidding took place July 12, 2009.
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date March 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
