Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1869 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1869 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1869 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1869 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61145 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 56. Bidding took place July 12, 2009.

Prussia 3 Pfennig 1869 A at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1869 A at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1869 A at auction Numismática Leilões - March 16, 2020
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date March 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1869 A at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1869 A at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1869 A at auction Heritage - July 12, 2009
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1869 A at auction Heritage - July 12, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date July 12, 2009
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

