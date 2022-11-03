Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1868 B (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1868
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1868 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33537 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 306. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Numedux (2)
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2023
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 144 USD
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
