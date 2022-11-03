Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1868 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1868 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1868 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1868 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33537 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 306. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Numedux (2)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Heritage - August 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2023
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 144 USD
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - August 30, 2024
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - August 30, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date August 30, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1868 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search