3 Pfennig 1868 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1868 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33537 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 306. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) PF64 (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)