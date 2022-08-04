Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1868 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1868 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1868 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1868 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1213 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 320 RUB
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 380 RUB
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Heritage - September 15, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2016
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Heritage - December 18, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 18, 2014
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1868 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
