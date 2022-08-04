Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1868 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1868
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1868 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1213 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 320 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 380 RUB
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2016
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 18, 2014
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
