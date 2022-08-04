3 Pfennig 1868 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1868 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1213 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

