Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1867 C (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1867
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1867 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1206 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
