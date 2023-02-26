3 Pfennig 1867 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1867 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1206 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

