Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1867 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1867 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1867 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1867 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1206 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 C at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 C at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 C at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 C at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 C at auction Felzmann - March 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 C at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 C at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 C at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1867 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search