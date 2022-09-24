Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1867 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1867 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1867 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1867 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1995 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

