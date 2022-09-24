Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1867 B (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1867
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1867 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1995 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
