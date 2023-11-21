3 Pfennig 1867 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1867 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7096 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place June 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) RB (3) BN (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)