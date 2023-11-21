Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1867 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1867
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1867 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7096 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place June 17, 2023.
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 12, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
