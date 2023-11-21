Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1867 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1867 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1867 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1867 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7096 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place June 17, 2023.

Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 A at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 A at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 A at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 A at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Stack's - February 22, 2022
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Stack's - February 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 A at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 A at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 12, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 A at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 A at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition UNC
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - August 1, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date August 1, 2014
Condition AU
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

