Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1866 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1866 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1866 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1866 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4745 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place March 12, 2003.

Prussia 3 Pfennig 1866 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1866 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1866 A at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1866 A at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1866 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1866 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

