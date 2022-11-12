3 Pfennig 1866 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1866 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4745 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place March 12, 2003.

