Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1866 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1866
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1866 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4745 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place March 12, 2003.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (1)
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search