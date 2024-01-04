Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1865 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1865 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1865 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1865 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3086 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place March 7, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Darabanth (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1865 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 800 HUF
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Russiancoin - June 14, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 14, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Heritage - December 3, 2015
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1865 A at auction Heritage - December 3, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2015
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1865 A at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

