3 Pfennig 1865 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1865 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3086 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place March 7, 2005.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) RB (2) Service PCGS (2)