Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1865 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1865
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1865 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3086 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place March 7, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Darabanth (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 800 HUF
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 14, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2015
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
