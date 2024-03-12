Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1864 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1864
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 801 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place July 19, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Denga1700 (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Klondike Auction (2)
- Künker (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search