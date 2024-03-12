Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1864 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1864 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1864 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 801 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place July 19, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Klondike Auction (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

