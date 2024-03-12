3 Pfennig 1864 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 801 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place July 19, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (2) AU (1) XF (2) No grade (2)