3 Pfennig 1863 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1863 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7556 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 50. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1)