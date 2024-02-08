Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1863 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1863 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1863 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Dirk Löbbers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1863 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7556 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 50. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 CHF

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

