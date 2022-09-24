Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1862 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1862 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 3 Pfennig 1862 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1862 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2302 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 25, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Numedux (2)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
