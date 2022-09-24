Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1862 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1862
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1862 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2302 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 25, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Numedux (2)
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search