3 Pfennig 1861 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1861 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6830 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)