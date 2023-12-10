Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1861 A (Prussia, William I)
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1861 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6830 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Karamitsos (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search