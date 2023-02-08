2 Pfennig 1872 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1872 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 916 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 240. Bidding took place May 10, 2023.

Сondition XF (3) Condition (slab) XF45 (3)