Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1872 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1872 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1872 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Münzenkontor Kornblum

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1872 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 916 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 240. Bidding took place May 10, 2023.

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

