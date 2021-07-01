Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1871 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1871 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1871 C - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1871 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1871 C at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1871 C at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1871 C at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

