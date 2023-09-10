2 Pfennig 1873 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1873 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6829 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) RB (4) Service PCGS (4)