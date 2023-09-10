Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1873 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1873 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1873 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1873 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6829 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1873 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search