Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Pfennig 1873 B (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,045 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1873 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6829 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (3)
- Numedux (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search