2 Pfennig 1870 B (Prussia, William I)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1870 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place December 2, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) XF (1)