Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1870 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1870 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1870 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1870 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place December 2, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1870 B at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1870 B at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1870 B at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

