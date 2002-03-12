2 Pfennig 1870 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1870 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3289 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place March 12, 2002.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1)