Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1870 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1870 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1870 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1870 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3289 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place March 12, 2002.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Künker (1)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1870 A at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1870 A at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1870 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1870 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search