Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1869 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1869 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1869 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1869 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 784 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 50. Bidding took place September 24, 2022.

Prussia 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 180 RUB
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Russiancoin - July 19, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 19, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1869 B at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

