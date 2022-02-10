Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Pfennig 1869 B (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,045 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1869
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1869 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 784 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 50. Bidding took place September 24, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 180 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 19, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
