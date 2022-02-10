2 Pfennig 1869 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1869 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 784 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 50. Bidding took place September 24, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) VF (1) No grade (2)