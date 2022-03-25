2 Pfennig 1868 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1868 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4230 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2) VF (1)