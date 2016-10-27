2 Pfennig 1868 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1868 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2539 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (5)