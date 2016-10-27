Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Pfennig 1868 B (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,045 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1868
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1868 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2539 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
