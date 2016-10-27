Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1868 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1868 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1868 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1868 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2539 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (2)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1868 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1868 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search