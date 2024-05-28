Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Pfennig 1868 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,045 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1868
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1868 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2538 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 220 RUB
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
