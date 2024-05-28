Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1868 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1868 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1868 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1868 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2538 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 220 RUB
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Numismática Leilões - August 12, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 12, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

