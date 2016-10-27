2 Pfennig 1867 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1867 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72225 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 180. Bidding took place May 18, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)