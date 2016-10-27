Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Pfennig 1867 C (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,045 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1867
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1867 with mark C. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72225 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 180. Bidding took place May 18, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search