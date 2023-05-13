Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Pfennig 1867 B (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,045 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1867
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1867 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 555 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 23. Bidding took place May 12, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
