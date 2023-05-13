Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1867 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1867 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1867 B - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1867 with mark B. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 555 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 23. Bidding took place May 12, 2023.

Prussia 2 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1867 B at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

