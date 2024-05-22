Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1867 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1867 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1867 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1867 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 140 RUB
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1867 A at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

