Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Pfennig 1867 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,045 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1867
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1867 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 140 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
