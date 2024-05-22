2 Pfennig 1867 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1867 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) No grade (9)