Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Pfennig 1866 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,045 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1866
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1866 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6823 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
