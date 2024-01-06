Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Pfennig 1864 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,045 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1864
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1148 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
