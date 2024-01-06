Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1864 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1864 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1864 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1148 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1864 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search