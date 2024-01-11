Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1863 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1863 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1863 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1863 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 999 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 625. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS67 RB NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS67 RB NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1863 A at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS67 RB NGC
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - July 19, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 19, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

