2 Pfennig 1863 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,045 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1863
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1863 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 999 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 625. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS67 RB NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS67 RB NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS67 RB NGC
Selling price
