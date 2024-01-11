2 Pfennig 1863 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1863 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 999 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 625. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

