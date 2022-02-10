2 Pfennig 1862 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1862 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1930 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place May 3, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) No grade (1)