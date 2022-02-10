Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Pfennig 1862 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,045 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1862
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1862 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1930 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place May 3, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
