Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1862 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1862 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1862 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1862 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1930 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place May 3, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search