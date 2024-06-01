Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Pfennig 1861 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,045 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1861
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1861 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 707 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 550. Bidding took place March 19, 2020.
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
