Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1861 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1861 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Pfennig 1861 A - Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1861 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 707 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 550. Bidding took place March 19, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Seller Inasta
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

