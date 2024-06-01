2 Pfennig 1861 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1861 with mark A. This copper coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 707 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 550. Bidding took place March 19, 2020.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) No grade (3)